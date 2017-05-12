High commissioner laid foundation stone of Pakistani Community Center in Ottawa

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): High Commissioner of Pakistan in Canada has laid the foundation stone for a Pakistani Community Center at Calgary on 10 acres of land that was already bought by the community by raising funds from amongst the community.

According to a message received here Friday from High Commission,

Ottawa, the HC Tariq Azeem Khan called upon the Pakistani community there to get involved in mainstream Canada to work on the issues affecting them in their adopted land.

The high commissioner stressed on the community to devise a strategy to introduce Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural values to the Canadians and to promote understanding and goodwill for our community and social values.

He said the construction of community center will bring entire community together to address serious issues facing the community at large and promote understating and positive relations through holding of seminars, conventions and cultural events.

He said that community can play a vital role in building a lasting bridge between Pakistan and Canada.

He appreciated the generosity of the community for raising sufficient

funds for this purpose and hoped that new building will be true reflection of the Pakistani architecture and culture.

President of the PCA, Calgary, Habib Abdullah and Provincial Minister

of Pakistani origin, Irfan Sabir, also spoke on the occasion.