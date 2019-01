High Commissioner condoles death of Begum Iskandar Mirza

LONDON, Jan 25 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of Begum Nahid Iskandar Mirza, former first lady of Pakistan.

Begum Nahid Iskander Mirza passed away in London on January 24, 2019, said a statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here.

In his condolence message to Ms. Safia Afkhami, daughter of Begum Nahid Iskander Mirza, High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the former First Lady of Pakistan.