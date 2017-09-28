High Commissioner commends role of Pakistani origin doctors in UK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High
Commissioner to UK, commended the positive role of over 14,000
Pakistani origin doctors in the National Health Service (NHS),
UK.
He was speaking at the two-day International Medical
Conference organized by the Association of Pakistani
Physicians and Surgeons (APPS) UK, at the Royal Society of
Medicine (RSM), London on Thursday, a message received here
said.
The conference was held to celebrate Pakistan’s 70th
Independence Anniversary and was supported by the Pakistan
High Commission, London.
The High Commissioner said while we celebrate the
achievements of the 70 years, it was the time to reflect on the
goals ahead.
He said:”While there are some outstanding individual
achievements in Pakistan’s medical profession, the overall
health sector demands a renewed focus in our country of 208
million people.”
It was encouraging to see that the government is
currently focusing and allocating additional funds to revamp
the entire health sector in the country, he said.
He said the last year’s initiative of the Prime
Minister’s National Health Insurance Programme (NHIP), has
been expanded to 23 districts of the country for the
underprivileged, which is a significant step forward.
The High Commissioner also mentioned that the Government
of Punjab held a Road Show on the Health Sector recently in
London. He said that the Government of Punjab is offering
Joint Ventures, Public Private Partnerships, Outsourcing, and
Consultancy opportunities, to all interested.
The High Commissioner said he is confident that medical
profession related entrepreneurs, specialists and consultants
will make the best of wide ranging opportunities on offer in
Pakistan. He offered High Commission’s services to extend any
facilitation required in this regard.
The High Commissioner also felicitated Dr Suhail
Chughtai, Chairperson APPS UK and all the office bearers of
the APPS on organizing the Conference and hoped that two-day
Conference will end with a positive outcome.
The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) London
collaborated with the APPS to organize the Conference. As many
as 52 speakers belonging to the medical profession from UK,
Pakistan, USA and the Gulf countries are speaking on various
topics pertaining to modern healthcare.
Medical professionals from all specialties and allied
healthcare workers (nurses, physiotherapists, pharmacists) are
attending the Conference.
High Commissioner commends role of Pakistani origin doctors in UK
ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High