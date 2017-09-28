High Commissioner commends role of Pakistani origin doctors in UK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High

Commissioner to UK, commended the positive role of over 14,000

Pakistani origin doctors in the National Health Service (NHS),

UK.

He was speaking at the two-day International Medical

Conference organized by the Association of Pakistani

Physicians and Surgeons (APPS) UK, at the Royal Society of

Medicine (RSM), London on Thursday, a message received here

said.

The conference was held to celebrate Pakistan’s 70th

Independence Anniversary and was supported by the Pakistan

High Commission, London.

The High Commissioner said while we celebrate the

achievements of the 70 years, it was the time to reflect on the

goals ahead.

He said:”While there are some outstanding individual

achievements in Pakistan’s medical profession, the overall

health sector demands a renewed focus in our country of 208

million people.”

It was encouraging to see that the government is

currently focusing and allocating additional funds to revamp

the entire health sector in the country, he said.

He said the last year’s initiative of the Prime

Minister’s National Health Insurance Programme (NHIP), has

been expanded to 23 districts of the country for the

underprivileged, which is a significant step forward.

The High Commissioner also mentioned that the Government

of Punjab held a Road Show on the Health Sector recently in

London. He said that the Government of Punjab is offering

Joint Ventures, Public Private Partnerships, Outsourcing, and

Consultancy opportunities, to all interested.

The High Commissioner said he is confident that medical

profession related entrepreneurs, specialists and consultants

will make the best of wide ranging opportunities on offer in

Pakistan. He offered High Commission’s services to extend any

facilitation required in this regard.

The High Commissioner also felicitated Dr Suhail

Chughtai, Chairperson APPS UK and all the office bearers of

the APPS on organizing the Conference and hoped that two-day

Conference will end with a positive outcome.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) London

collaborated with the APPS to organize the Conference. As many

as 52 speakers belonging to the medical profession from UK,

Pakistan, USA and the Gulf countries are speaking on various

topics pertaining to modern healthcare.

Medical professionals from all specialties and allied

healthcare workers (nurses, physiotherapists, pharmacists) are

attending the Conference.