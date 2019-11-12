High commission to conduct two-day NADRA surgery in Greenford from November 16

LONDON, Nov 12 (APP):Pakistan High Commission London would conduct the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) surgeries to ensure effective delivery of Consular Services to the Pakistani Community.

A statement of the High Commission issued here on Tuesday, said it regularly organized visits of Nadra Mobile Registration Team (MRT) to the surrounding areas of London.

In this regard to facilitate the Pakistani community, Nadra surgeries will be conducted in Greenford area on November 16 and 17, and the MRT will visit 82 Hornsenden Lane N Greenford ,UB6 7HQ from 1000-1400 Hours.

The statement said that the fee structure of the NADRA services for new Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) would be Pounds £ 54 while Pounds £ 67 will be charged for urgent New Smart NICOP.

For new Smart NICOP card (Executive) Pounds £ 82 will be charged.

The High Commission clarified that there are no extra charges other than those mentioned above.