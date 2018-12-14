High Commission starts Online Appointment System for Attestation

LONDON, Dec 14 (APP):Pakistan High Commission London has decided to launch Online Appointment System from December 17 for smooth functioning of attestation process of general public .According to a statement of the High Commission issued here Friday, this step has been taken

to facilitate the Pakistani community .

The PHC statement said that It has been observed that there is a long queue for Attestation at

the Pakistan High Commission London every day.

” Resultantly, this makes hard for staff members to facilitate the public in scheduled time and

proper manner.”, it added.

Initially the High Commission will accommodate applicants without any prior appointment till December 31 but priority will be given to those applicants who have booked their appointments online.

After deadline no applicant will be served without online appointment at the High Commission. Appointments can be booked on the below mentioned website:

www.phclondon.org

“Our Diaspora in London is requested to please cooperate in this regard with High Commission enabling us to provide better Attestation Service”, PHC statement concluded.