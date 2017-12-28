High Commission of Pakistan for Singapore pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):The 142ndBirth Anniversary of the Quaid e Azam, Mohammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated at Singapore in a simple and dignified ceremony with fervor and national spirit.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Nasrullah Khan, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Singapore, highlighted the importance of the Quaid’s contributions and efforts for the creation of Pakistan, said a message received here on Thursday.

He also highlighted the valiant struggle of our ancestors to achieve this homeland. The High Commissioner emphasized the need to make Unity, Faith and Discipline the guiding principles of our lives. He stressed the need to work selflessly where ever we are for the betterment of our country and to make Pakistan the place, the Quaid and our ancestors had wanted and struggled for.

A cake was cut to celebrate the Birthday of the Quaid.An exhibition of historic photographs of the Movement for an independent homeland and books on Quaid e Azam was also arranged under the theme “ Hamara Quaid” and “ Main hun Quaid ka Pakistan” at the High Commission on the occasion.

A cross section of Pakistani community and Singaporeans attended the ceremony at the High Commission.