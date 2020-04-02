High commission making efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in UK in wake of COVID-19: Nafees Zakaria

LONDON, Apr 02 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner (PHC) to United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, in a video message, Thursday said the government of Pakistan had taken a range of preventive measures soon after the incidence of COVID-19 to prevent the disease from spreading and Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading the national efforts in that regard.

He said the invisible attacker coronavirus (COVID-19) had brought the entire world to virtual stand still and the disease had taken a huge toll to human lives across the globe.

Nafees Zakaria offered his condolences for the victims families and also prayed for everybody safety. He deeply admired those in medial profession including doctors and health professionals, volunteers, philanthropists, in taking care of the people in need of help.

He said Pakistan High Commission London had taken all necessary steps in accordance with the guidelines and instructions received from the governments of Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) to ensure peoples safety.

He said all the steps taken by the government could be seen on Pakistan High Commission’s website.

The PHC said, “I want to thank the host government and members of Pakistani diaspora particularly the doctors for their support we are receiving to combat COVID-19.”

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had particularly instructed with regard to safety and welfare of Pakistanis abroad.

He assured the Pakistani diaspora that the commission was fully cognizant to its responsibility in that regard and efforts were being made to repatriate the stranded Pakistanis in the UK as soon as possible.

He added that the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis had been advised to register themselves on email address, support@phclondon.org.

Nafees Zakaria said he was in contact with the British government on regular basis and also with the authorities concerned in Pakistan regarding the stranded Pakistanis.

He informed that the British government had extended visa till May 31, for those who were on visit visa in the UK.

“We are greatful to British government for their generosity in this regard”, he remarked.

Nafees Zakaria assured the commission’s full support to the stranded Pakistanis in the UK.

He said he had already written a letter to the community leaders and those stranded Pakistanis who had already provided their data.

He, in the video message, also prayed for every ones safety.