High alert not specially for PSL, Rana Sanullah

LAHORE, Feb 3 (APP)- Provincial Minister for Law, Ran Sanaullah said on Friday that high alert was not only specifically for the final of the Pakistan Super League as it was every where in the wake of incidents of terrorism.

“We are in a state of war due to the ill acts of terror and the high alert will remain in place until our war against terrorism reaches to a logic end“, he told mediamen after reviewing arrangements of the PSL final with Chief Secretary Punjab and Inspector General Police Punjab here at Gadaffi stadium.

The Provincial Minister said fool proof arrangements had been made to ensure the safety and security of the PSL finalist teams and the general public.

“Civil administration and Police are taking stringent measures to ensure top of line security and Rangers and other law enforcing institutions are extending support to them“, he asserted.

He said the safety and security of the general public was the top priority of the government and no compromise will be made on it.

Rana Sanaullah said he has seen the full dress rehearsal of the law enforcement agencies from Lahore airport to the Gadaffi stadium for providing security to the participating teams of the PSL final and excellent arrangements have been made in this regard.

“Keeping in view all the arrangements and the level of the security it is hoped that the PSL final will be held in a successful manner “,said the Provincial Minister.

He said PTI Chief Imran has given very illogical and irresponsible statements regarding PSL final and a political leader he should not have given such negative statement. “It is Imran’s personal decision whether to witness the final or not “, he said.

To a question, he said the mobile service on the occasion of the final of the PSL will not be suspended and the closure timing of the Metro Bus Services has been extended till one am in the morning from 10pm to facilitate the general public.