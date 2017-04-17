Hero’s of Nawa Khali Junior Squash Championship begins amidst great fun

PESHAWAR, Apr 17 (APP): Hero’s of Nawa Khali Junior Squash Championship

got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex with more than 80 players in four different categories will vie for the top honor.

Former World Champion Legendary Qamar Zaman, former World No. 2 Mohib

Ullah Khan, OC PAF Flt. Lt. Khalid, Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khalil, Malik Imtiaz, Jansher coach Mehboob Khan, players and large number of spectators were also present during the colorful opening ceremony.

Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khalil while addressing the gathering said that

the Championship is aimed at to pay rich tribute to legendary squash players of Nawa Khali, a village produced seven world champions wherein Pakistan ruled the world for 37 long years.

He said the contribution of these seven world champions, all are hailing

from Nawa Khali, is a matchless. The world champions, he said, achieved great name and fame for the beloved Pakistan, he added. He said it is a first initiative taken only to pay rich tribute to the squash legends and in future more such gathering related to squash would be organized.

He said on the final and prize distribution ceremony on April 20, 2017 a

tribute paying procession would be taken out from Nawa Khali to PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex. He said squash legends, Qamar Zaman, Jansher Khan, Mohib Ullah along with hundreds of their well-wishers and people from different walk of life would participate.

The marchers would carry banners, placard during the procession to be

organize only to pay honor to the squash legends. He said players of other sports would also be invited to participate in the heroic procession.

He said Nawa Khali not only produced seven world champion in squash but

players like Umar Gul, Aqeel Khan, and many other in Tennis are also hailing from this village. “We feel proud that we are from Nawa Khali,” Sajjad Khalil said.

In his brief chat, former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah advised the youth to

keep their hard world if they want to become world champion. One cannot achieve such a glory without hard work and commitment toward the game, Mohib Ullah added.

In his speech to the gathering, Qamar Zaman lauded the role of Pakistan

Air Force as termed it a key that Pakistan achievement such glorious in the world of squash. PAF is the bank bone of squash in the country, Qamar Zaman remarked.

He said more than 500 kids of different age groups daily pay a visit to

the PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex to fulfill their squash lust. The staff and courts of Complex are the key to the success of Pakistan in the world of squash. He also lauded President PSF for taking keen interest and extending all out support to the players of all age groups and now it up to the players to continue their hard work if they want to reach among the world top ranking players.

When contacted, Jansher Khan told APP that President PSF is very keen

and that is why players of squash have all out facilities but they lack hard work. He said 2016 is very successful year in which Pakistan achieve World Junior Squash title besides the PSF is able to organized four to five international squash events in Pakistan. It is big achievement of the PSF that they succeeded in bringing international squash to Pakistan, Jansher Khan added.

Earlier, both Qamar Zaman and Mohib Ullah were presented a tradition

‘Qula’ turban by the residence of Nawa Khali. Nazim Nawa Khali on this occasion announced that from next year a national event would be organized on the names of ‘Hero’s of Nawa Khali’.

The Championship is carrying different age groups comprising U-11,

Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17. Humam Ahamd, Muhammad Ammad, Asad Ullah and Uzair Shoukat are the top seeding players of Under-11, U-13, U-15 and Under-17 category.