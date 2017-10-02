Heritage Museum to re-open tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Heritage Museum of Lok Virsa will be

re-opened for general public on October Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by Lok Virsa, the two

museums including Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum

working under the administrative control of Lok Virsa, would be re-opened for general public on Tuesday.

Timings for both museum are as follows: Tuesday – Sunday:

10.00 am – 8.00 pm.