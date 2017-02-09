Heritage Museum first ethnology museum: Dr. Fouzia

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Lok Virsa Heritage Museum is the first state museum of ethnology in Pakistan which presents the history and living traditions of people of Pakistan, both from mainstream and remotest regions of the country.

Executive Director, Lok Virsa, Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that

the primary purpose of the museum is to educate present

and future generations and to create a treasure house

for the nation, more valuable in the world.

She said that most museums in the country are archaeological.

She said that the location of this landmark achievement at

Islamabad enriches the federal capital and adds to its attractions.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that the museum has a covered area of 60,000 sq. ft. featuring exhibit halls, making it the largest museum in Pakistan.

She said that this is a museum for the people of Pakistan, who are the real bearers of our cultural traditions, which make country truly great.