Heritage Meeting Rooms at SBP headquarters inaugurated

KARACHI, April 17 (APP): Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Ashraf
Mahmood Wathra inaugurated the Heritage Meeting Rooms building at SBP
Headquarters I.I Chundrigar Road here on Monday.
The stone masonry building with gable shape steel truss type
roofing partially covered with Manglore tiles and partially with
Asbestos sheets exists behind the SBP Museum and Art Gallery since pre
partition times. The covered area of this barrack shape building is
about 6,500 Sqft.
Expressing his thoughts, Governor SBP thanked the Sindh Heritage
Committee for their valuable support in the restoration of this
building and congratulated the SBP staff for completing the renovation
work.
`Preserving old buildings reminiscent of our past is a valuable
service to the current and future generations of this country and SBP
is proud in making its contribution, he remarked.
It was pointed out that keeping in view the location and
historical background of the building, SBP Management in Oct 2014,
decided to rehabilitate and use it for some appropriate purpose. Out
of various proposals, the proposal of making of Conference
Rooms/Committee Rooms was finalized.
Members of Sindh Heritage committee Arif Hassan, Hameed Haroon
and Dr. Kaleemullah Lashari were also present on the occasion.
Hameed Haroon appreciated the services of the Governor State Bank
in safeguarding the national heritage of the country as this is the
second heritage building which has been conserved by the State Bank
and readopted for use.
He also commented that only a few Government institutions are
making conscious efforts for such purpose. The members of the
Committee also lauded the efforts of State Bank and the Governor in
this regard.
