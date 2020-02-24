Heritage Division in collaboration with US embassy completes 22 cultural projects

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):National History and Literary Heritage Division with the support of Unites States embassy has successfully completed 22 projects for conservation of country’s rich heritage.

“Three projects are in progress while new projects will also be started soon in the country,” an official of National History and Literary Heritage said on Sunday.

He said an MoU signing ceremony would be held soon between Pakistan and the United States for the exchange of cultural heritage and promotion of traditional foods .

He said that the US Embassy has assured to make every effort to preserve Pakistan’s culture.

“National History and Literary Heritage will continue its efforts for protection and promotion of cultural heritage in Pakistan,”he said.

He said that steps would be taken to expedite the implementation of the projects under the contract.

He said that National History and Literary Heritage Division was working to preserve the national heritage and steps were being taken in this regard.