Helpline 1099 addressed 6447 cases of women, 140 of children: Dr Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Monday said toll free Helpline for Legal Advice on Human Rights Violations since addressed 6447 cases of women and 140 cases of children related issues from January 2016 to December 2018.

She mentioned that the Helpline (1099) provided referral services to address grievances of the victims with special focus on women and children related issues.