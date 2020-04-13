Helping poor families during coronavirus crisis top priority of govt: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Monday reiterated that helping poor families during COVID-19 crises is top most priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Talking to Radio current Affair Program, Faisal Javed said PM Imran Khan in current situation is only concerned about the poor segment of the society, adding, the government has initiated a massive cash assistance package for the deserving families.

Most of the people are taxi drivers and day laborers who do earn enough to hardly make one-day family food expenses, he explained.

In this lockdown, these people in the community suffer the most and they are faced with two hazards the Covid19 and poverty because they are unable to get any work during the lockdown period and they do not have any savings so that they can spend it now, he added.

However, we are lucky to have leadership of Imran Khan as he always worked for the cause of poor community including Shaukat Khanum Hospital and many others, he mentioned.

He urged that the affluent people should come forward and support the government through PM Corona Relief Fund so that low income people can be facilitated.

“I would also request the overseas Pakistanis to participate in government’s efforts as much as possible”, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan himself monitoring the relief activities on daily basis, he highlighted.

Faisal Javed said after the18th Amendment, the provinces were autonomous, yet Prime Minister established central command and control unit in order to remain in contact with the provinces.

Prime Minister is visiting different cities of the provinces and reviewing the performance of the local administrations, he added.