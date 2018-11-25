Helmetless bikers to be barred from entering Mall Road from December 1

RAWALPINDI, Nov 25 (APP):The City Traffic Police (CTP) will not allow the bikers without helmets to enter in the

Mall Road and Peshawar Road from fDecember 1.

The Rawalpindi district administration on the

recommendation from the Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer had issued a

notification to ban the entry of helmet-less motorcyclists to the Mall Road and

Peshawar Road from December 1.