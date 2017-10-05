HEC to establish Sports University in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): The Higher Education Commission (HEC)

in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Inter

Provincial Coordination (IPC) will establish first Sports University

in federal capital.

According to sources said here Thursday, HEC has also planned to

conduct olympics at university level in December of the current

year.

Both the institutions have sorted out modalities to establish

the university at Islamabad Sports Complex that would help guide the

sports persons to excel in their respective games.

A piece of land has been allocated in Islamabad Sports Complex

for establishment of the Sports University, the sources added.

“We have sorted out modalities with HEC that has given its

approval for establishment of the Sports University. The world

renowned sports personalities and lecturers would be invited to

interact with the local sports persons and help them walk with

latest trends in the world,” he said.

He said the main focus of this initiative is to help the

sports persons understand relationship between exercise and human

body, at a cellular level and with regard to the impact on the

body as a whole.

Sources said the construction work on the Sports University

would be initiated soon and it would have state-of-the-art building

that having classrooms, halls, conference rooms, auditorium and food

courts.

He said the training workshops would also be arranged in the

Sports University not only for the sports persons but also for the

coaches to help them excel in their respective fields.