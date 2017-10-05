HEC to establish Sports University in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): The Higher Education Commission (HEC)
in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Inter
Provincial Coordination (IPC) will establish first Sports University
in federal capital.
According to sources said here Thursday, HEC has also planned to
conduct olympics at university level in December of the current
year.
Both the institutions have sorted out modalities to establish
the university at Islamabad Sports Complex that would help guide the
sports persons to excel in their respective games.
A piece of land has been allocated in Islamabad Sports Complex
for establishment of the Sports University, the sources added.
“We have sorted out modalities with HEC that has given its
approval for establishment of the Sports University. The world
renowned sports personalities and lecturers would be invited to
interact with the local sports persons and help them walk with
latest trends in the world,” he said.
He said the main focus of this initiative is to help the
sports persons understand relationship between exercise and human
body, at a cellular level and with regard to the impact on the
body as a whole.
Sources said the construction work on the Sports University
would be initiated soon and it would have state-of-the-art building
that having classrooms, halls, conference rooms, auditorium and food
courts.
He said the training workshops would also be arranged in the
Sports University not only for the sports persons but also for the
coaches to help them excel in their respective fields.
