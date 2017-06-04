HEC invites applications Overseas Scholarship for PhD Studies

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): Higher Education Commission has

invited online applications for Overseas Scholarships for PhD

Studies against the project HRDI-UESTP/UETs (Batch-VI) in selected

fields of Study.

Online applications are invited from outstanding Pakistani/AJK

nationals for award of fully funded overseas scholarships in

specific disciplines and priority areas having impact on the

development of Pakistan.

The scholarships are being offered for direct PhD degree in

the technologically advanced countries under the programmes

including Agriculture, Engineering & Technology, Management Sciences

& Business Education, Medical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social

Sciences.

According to the Notice of HEC, candidates must have MS/Phil or

minimum 18 years of qualification for direct PhD programme in

relevant disciplines only.

Applicants can have maximum two second division throughout the

academic career and no third division.

The candidates who are already availing any other

HEC/Government scholarship are not eligible to apply.

Closing date for submission of online applications is June

30,2017.