HEC conference marks launch of CPEC Consortium of Business Schools

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Higher Education Commission

(HEC), organised here a two-day conference in connection with the

launch of “CPEC Consortium of Business Schools” at the National

University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad.

The Conference aimed at setting the course of academic

collaboration between Pakistan and China, a news release said on

Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal was chief guest

in the closing ceremony while, Du Yubo, President, China Association

of Higher Education (CAHE), Dr. Arshad Ali, Executive Director HEC,

Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Asghar, Consultant (CPEC) were also present.

The Conference was attended by representatives of nine top-

ranking Chinese universities, including seven members of the C9

League, an alliance of nine elite universities in mainland China,

besides leadership of partner universities from Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal termed the CPEC

Consortium of Business Schools another step forward towards

successful execution of CPEC.

“China Pakistan Economic Corridor is start of a new era in the

region,” he said, adding that almost $ 36 billion of the CPEC

investment has been allocated for energy projects in Pakistan.

He said that CPEC also encompasses mega infrastructure

projects like Gwadar Port, and will help in structural

transformation of Pakistan’s economy.

Linking development of any country to political stability,

social security, and integrated policies, the Minister said China is

a role model for Pakistan to make economic progress.

“Economic miracle is no rocket science, it is a common sense

that we need to learn from China,” he underlined. He stressed the

need for developing new capabilities to become competitive in the

world.

The Minister elaborated that business schools will have a

very vital role in promoting business-to-business relations between

Pakistan and China. He said the platform of this Consortium will be

very useful for this purpose. He reiterated Government’s resolve to

make Pakistan an Asian Tiger by 2025.

Describing the significance of Consortium, Mr. DU Yubo said

scholars from nine leading Chinese universities jointly with

representatives of 10 Pakistani institutions will pave the way for

extensive collaboration between Pakistan and China.

He said that owning the masses is the best way of functioning

a society, adding that Pakistan and China need to devise a strong

mechanism of communication.

He assured that CAHE will take all possible steps for

effective coordination. “The two sides have to gather all their

resources and mobilise professors and students to work for success

of CPEC,” he emphasised.

In his remarks, Dr. Arshad Ali said incorporating human

resource development in CPEC is a big initiative for ensuring

success of all the development projects. He hoped that the

Consortium will set a ground for enhanced academic collaboration.

The Executive Director appreciated the Government, CAHE and

other stakeholders for their support to materialise the idea of

forming a Consortium to bring business school leaders on a single

platform.

Earlier, Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Asghar announced a joint

declaration adopted in the conference. He said the conference

contained talks on issues pertaining to CPEC in addition to various

interactive sessions. He revealed that seven areas are being focused

under the long-term plan devised to integrate economies of the two

countries under CPEC.

These areas, he said, include connectivity, energy, industries

and industrial parks, agriculture and food security, development of

coastal region and marine resources, improvement in livelihood of

people, and financial cooperation and border management.

CPEC Consortium of Business Schools of the two countries will

focus on issues of economics and management. The business schools

will be assigned projects to assist the two governments in the

development and operation of CPEC.

Chinese institutions in the Consortium include Fudan

University, Shanghai; Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong;

Nanjing University, Nanjing; Peking University, Beijing; Shanghai

Jiao Tong University, Shanghai; Tsinghua University, Beijing;

University of Science & Technology of China, Hefei; and Zhejiang

University, Hangzhou have shown their willingness to join the

consortium as founding members.

While from Pakistan the institutions include Balochistan

University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management

Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta; COMSATS Institute of Information

Technology, Islamabad; Institute of Business Administration (IBA),

Karachi; Institute of Management Sciences (IMS), Peshawar; Lahore

University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Lahore; National

University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad; Pakistan

Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Islamabad; and University

of the Punjab, Lahore.