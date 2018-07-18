HEC commits to facilitate higher educational institutions and safeguarding rights of students: Banuri

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is committed to facilitating the higher education institutions and safeguarding the rights of students, as they are the primary stakeholders of higher education sector.

Chairman HEC Prof Dr Tariq Banuri said this during a meeting with a large number of faculty members of different universities from across the country including professors and lecturers here, a press release on Wednesday said.

Terming university professors and faculty his ‘primary constituency’, the Chairman stated that his doors are open to all stakeholders of higher education sector as his fundamental responsibility as Chairman of HEC is to protect the student rights with the help of faculty and other stakeholders.

“We need to work as a team for the uplift of higher education sector and that aim can be achieved with faculty that excels in their respective fields,” he emphasised.

The faculty made a brief presentation on agenda items of the meeting including senate resolutions regarding tax rebate of 75 per cent for university teachers and enhancement of university teachers retirement age to 65 years; quality of research journals; university autonomy and academic freedom; university acts; appointment of Vice Chancellors and university governance; Tenure Track System (TTS) issues; and a variety of other issues.

The Chairman said HEC is supportive of tax rebate and enhancement of teachers retirement age and will put up these issues with the government.

He reiterated the HEC’s commitment to investing in the quality of research journals especially Social Sciences and Humanities journals. He said HEC will put tangible efforts to restore the prestige of Social Sciences and Humanities.

He informed the faculty members that HEC plans to revive the concept of establishing learned societies. “We will be not be party to any development that lowers the standard of journals,” he clarified.

Referring to university autonomy and academic freedom, he said HEC believes in gradually increasing university autonomy. “We have received various proposals on how to ensure university autonomy, which are being deliberated upon,” he maintained.

He said that declaring universities autonomous will be a step-wise process wherein the universities which ensure transparency in their operations, show capability of taking independent decisions, and exhibit financial transparency will be given autonomy.

He revealed that the issue of uniformity in university Acts need to be taken up with government.

He said that HEC supports the faculty’s call for transparent recruitment of Vice Chancellors. He stated that a transparent competency-based system is necessary for appointment of Vice Chancellors.

He also highlighted the importance of a succession plan to avoid university leadership gap. He noted that Vice Chancellors must be adept in dealing with administrative, financial as well as academic matters.

He informed the faculty that TTS system will be reviewed to address the grievances against it.

The Chairman said that creation of positions for faculty is linked to enrolment of students. “We have witnessed eight to 10 per cent annual increase in student enrolment, so the faculty induction must be proportionate to this increase,” he stressed.

In addition, he said, with the rising access, at least one per cent of GDP is required for the higher education sector.