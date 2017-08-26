HEC awards 6636 scholarships in last five years

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): The Higher Education Commission (HEC)

has awarded 2,528 foreign as well as 4,108 indigenous scholarships

to students during the last five years.

HEC also extended financial assistance to 8,178 students under

different need based programmes during last five years, an official

source told APP on Saturday.

According to details, 1432 foreign scholarships were awarded

to students including 238 females from Punjab during the said period.

A total of 304 students including 68 females hailing

from Sindh were awarded scholarships while 482 scholarships were given to scholars including 43 females in KPK.

Around 75 students including 13 females in Balochistan also declared successful in obtaining these scholarships.

Likewise, 116 scholarships were given to scholars belonging to Azad Jammu and Kashmir including 25 females while 39 scholarships were awarded to student including one female from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Ten scholarships were awarded to students including two females in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Seventy scholars were awarded to the male students of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), whereas 17 scholarships have been awarded to female students of ICT.