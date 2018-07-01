HEC announces to review poor result of CSS

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Tariq Banuri while showing serious concern over the poor result of CSS exams 2018, has announced to set up a high level committee to pinpoint the specific weaknesses in higher educational institutions.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the Chairman said that the committee would review the universities’ performance including quality education, subjects, skills, etc., so that the HEC could help universities to overcome some of the deficiencies immediately.

“I consider the CSS results announced here on Friday to be a shocking indictment of my sphere of responsibility” he added.

Out of the 9,391 candidates who appeared for the exam, only 312 with percentage of i.e., 3.32 were declared to have qualified, and of these 261 will be recommended for appointment to superior services.

Dr Tariq Banuri further said that when I sat in the same exam many decades ago, the number of candidates was about 2,000, of which about 400 qualified and about 200 were recommended for appointment.

This decline needs to be treated as a national crisis, he stressed. More than that, however, it will require a sustained attention to enhancement of quality.

“Based on the report, we will submit detailed recommendations to the government, including the strengthening of institutional, financial, and capacity building aspects,” the Chairman decided.

This is one of the most important challenges facing by HEC, he said and assured to address it during his tenure.

Meanwhile, working group on higher education reforms showed serious concerns over the recent CSS results and demanded to the chairman HEC to evolve strategy in collaboration with other stakeholders.

They also demanded in-depth study to identify the real gaps and causes, the statement added.