HEC announces Overseas Scholarships for Public Sector Universities

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced `Overseas Scholarships for Public Sector Universities’ having Human Resource Development (HRD) component in their Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The scholarships are being offered for Ph.D under Faculty Development Programme of HEC, revealed an official of HEC.

These scholarships are offered for the faculty of the universities including Azad Jammu and Kashmir Women University, Bagh, Balochistan University of Engineering and technology, Khuzdar, Balochistan, Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, FATA University, Khushhaal Khan Khattak University, Karak, Lahore College for Women University, Lahore and National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The other universities include Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Benazirabad, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, University of Baltistan, Skradu, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar (Jalozai campus), University of Malakand, University of Swabi, University of Swat main campus and women sub campus at Mangora, Women University, Multan.

The official informed that the scholarships will be awarded in specific disciplines for each participating university. HEC Aptitude Test (HAT) will be conducted by HEC for eligible applicants who are required to get 50 percent marks.

The applicants can submit the online applications by December 20 through the HEC e-portal: eportal.hec.gov.pk/ofdp.

As per eligibility criteria, the candidates must have minimum 18 years education in M.Phil, MS or equivalent degree in relevant field.

Candidates will have to secure admissions in the international universities with whom HEC has signed agreement. HEC may allocate any country or international university to the candidate for the purpose of Ph.D studies abroad, the official said.

Selected candidates who are not faculty member in any of the mentioned universities will be offered faculty position as lecturer in respective university through its selection board.

The official informed that the scholarships will only be awarded in the fields selected for that university after appointment as lecturer.

Awardees will have to execute a bond with HEC and respective university to serve the same university for five years after completion of studies. No request for change of university for the purpose of service bond will be entertained in any case, the official added.