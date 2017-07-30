HEC all set to establish UCAP university for central asian students

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Higher Education Commission has
finalized arrangements to set up University of Central Asia and
Pakistan (UCAP) to fulfil federal government’s plan for providing higher
educational facilities to the students of central asian states.
Official sources told APP on Sunday , that the project would be
completed with a total amount of Rs 2.84 billion of which Rs 600 million had been allocated in 2016-17 annual budget.
This amount would be used for establishment of basic structure
of the university as Rs 500 million would be allocated in the
current year, sources said.
Under the plan the classes for the UCAP University would be
started temporarily in the building of COMSAT Institute by September
2018. HEC would decide about allocation of land for the project in
August 2017.
The UCAP university is being established in Pakistani capital
under the government’s policy of promoting international peace,
social and economical development in the region and cultural exchange.
This initiative of the government would help make the country
a hub of knowledge and civilizations and increase cooperation among
the south and central asian countries, the sources added.
Initially, the programmes of Schools of Business and Leadership
would be started that would be followed by other programmes in
different phases.
In this regard, the induction process of university’s faculty
and other staff is being initiated in an effort to complete the
process of finalizing the courses, admissions and other projects.
The process for the induction of head of the university and
faculty members has been opened for all countries and those
fulfilling criteria would be eligible to apply.
HEC would prefer international educational professionals while
no preferred quota has been allocated for the central asian states.
The vacancies for the appointment of faculty has also been
posted to different international websites.
The HEC has completed the process of consultation with the
ambassadors of the central asian states and they have also been given
briefing in this regard.
The allocation of land and the provision of basic structure
for the establishment of university was the responsibility of the
Pakistani government while the central asian states can take part in
operational cost, directly or by providing scholarships to their
students.
