HEC all set to establish UCAP university for central asian students

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): Higher Education Commission has

finalized arrangements to set up University of Central Asia and

Pakistan (UCAP) to fulfil federal government’s plan for providing higher

educational facilities to the students of central asian states.

Official sources told APP on Sunday , that the project would be

completed with a total amount of Rs 2.84 billion of which Rs 600 million had been allocated in 2016-17 annual budget.

This amount would be used for establishment of basic structure

of the university as Rs 500 million would be allocated in the

current year, sources said.

Under the plan the classes for the UCAP University would be

started temporarily in the building of COMSAT Institute by September

2018. HEC would decide about allocation of land for the project in

August 2017.

The UCAP university is being established in Pakistani capital

under the government’s policy of promoting international peace,

social and economical development in the region and cultural exchange.

This initiative of the government would help make the country

a hub of knowledge and civilizations and increase cooperation among

the south and central asian countries, the sources added.

Initially, the programmes of Schools of Business and Leadership

would be started that would be followed by other programmes in

different phases.

In this regard, the induction process of university’s faculty

and other staff is being initiated in an effort to complete the

process of finalizing the courses, admissions and other projects.

The process for the induction of head of the university and

faculty members has been opened for all countries and those

fulfilling criteria would be eligible to apply.

HEC would prefer international educational professionals while

no preferred quota has been allocated for the central asian states.

The vacancies for the appointment of faculty has also been

posted to different international websites.

The HEC has completed the process of consultation with the

ambassadors of the central asian states and they have also been given

briefing in this regard.

The allocation of land and the provision of basic structure

for the establishment of university was the responsibility of the

Pakistani government while the central asian states can take part in

operational cost, directly or by providing scholarships to their

students.