Heavy snowfall blanketed upper parts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Heavy snowfall on Monday blanketed the upper parts of the Hazara division where Galyat, Thandiyani,

Shogran and Kaghan received up to six inches snow while Naran and Babusar Top received more than 12 inches.

According to the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesperson, the spell of snowfall started late Sunday night and 12 noon on Monday, Galyat received up to six inches snow.