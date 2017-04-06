Heavy downpour triggers flash flood in Abbottabad, Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD, April 06(APP): The two days continuous torrential rains

coupled with thunderstorm in Hazara division triggered flash flood in most parts of Abbottabad and Mansehra districts.

The heavy rain followed by thunderstorm and snowfall on the hilly areas

of district Abbottabad and Mansehra bring back the winter season and struck life.

In Abbottabad city two days continuous rain triggered flash flood which

entered in the houses and swept the furniture and house hold items in several parts of the city. Several thorough fares and connecting roads in Galyat, Thandiani and Kaghan valley have been destroyed by the heavy rain, land sliding and Flash-flood.

In Abbottabad city sewerage system of both Tehsil Municipal

Administration (TMA) and Cantonment Board Abottabad (CBA) were chocked at Kehal, Link Road, Mandian Supply Bazar where from a long period nobody cleaned the sewerage system resulting the water flooded into road, streets and houses.

In Mansehra district torrential rains triggered by windstorm coupled

with heavy rain damaged certain building strucutres. Windstorm also lifted off the house roofs in different parts of Mansehra district.