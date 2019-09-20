Heartening sign Lanka visiting Pakistan: Waqar Younis

LAHORE, Sep 20 (APP):Pakistan cricket team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis said on Friday it was a heartening sign that Sri Lankan team was visiting Pakistan to play One-Day and T20 matches.

“I think it is way forward to bring back international cricket to Pakistan and the tour of the Lankan team will serve as an inspiration for the other foreign teams to tour Pakistan in near future. With the visit of foreign teams, our cricket arenas will once again be part of international cricket activities,” he told the media after a training session of national probables here at the Gaddafi Stadium for the build-up of Pak team for the home series against Lanka later this month.