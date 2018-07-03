Heartbroken Japan fans clean stadium in tears after World Cup 2018 exit

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Football fans from Japan have set a great example in the FIFA World Cup 2018 by staying back after the matches to clean up the garbage inside the stadiums.

And the ritual continued on Monday even as their national team crashed out of the tournament after a heartbreaking 3-2 loss against Belgium in the round of 16 at Rostov-On-Don, standard.co.uk reported.

Japan was carrying the hopes of millions of people being the only Asian team in the round of 16 but their rampaging run ended in vain as Belgium became the first team to come from two goals down to win a World Cup knockout round match since Germany’s 3-2 triumph over England in the 1970 edition.

But even after the loss the Blue Samurai fans were seen cleaning up after themselves, picking up litter under the seats in their section of the Rostov Arena stadium.

The 61st-ranked Japanese were given little chance of making an impact at the tournament, but their gritty group stage display and last-16 match versus Belgium won over the fans.

But as the players won accolades for their performance on the field, the Japanese fans earned respect and praise from all around the world with their kind gesture off the field.

The visiting Japanese tourists have done this throughout the tournament in Russia and have now set a great example for the fans of other teams that are remaining in the tournament.

Last week, videos were posted on social media showed Japanese fans cleaning up after themselves in the wake of their win over Colombia in their group fixture.

“Also we like to try and support our team by waving the blue big dustbin bags, so I think like we make the most of the dustbin bags as well,” said Japanese fan Wataru Morita outside the stadium. “So we are looking forward to showing our culture to the world through this competition as well.”

Sadly the Japanese fans won’t be seen cleaning up the stadium after the matches any more after their team’s exit but hopefully the spectators and fans from other countries can carry on this tradition in the matches to come.