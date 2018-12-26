Health top priority area for present govt: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said health was the top priority area of the present government which was committed to undertake reforms in the sector in order to provide efficient, equitable, accessible and affordable services to the people.

He expressed these views during his visit to the National Institute of Health (NIH) here.

The president was briefed in detail regarding the endavours of NIH. Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani was also present on the occasion.