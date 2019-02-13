Health officials directed to work efficiently to achieve targets

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Wednesday directed the officials of the ministry to work on fast track basis to achieve set goals and targets.Presiding over a meeting of officials of the Ministry of National Services, Regulations and Coordination, the minister said all officers must ensure that there is no pendency and cases are disposed off without delay.

He said that software in this regard has been developed to monitor disposal of cases by each officer. He asked the senior officers to take the necessary steps to improve the performance and capacity of their respective staff.

He said that the Ministry of National Health Services has been assigned number of new organizations and hospitals, which have to be run in a highly efficient manner to ensure quality services to people. The minister in this connection assured his full cooperation to the officers.