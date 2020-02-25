Health experts for taking simple precautionary measures against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Health experts on Tuesday advised citizens to take simple precautionary measures for prevention against coronavirus.

According to them, there is absolutely no need of creating any panic and people just require taking simple preventive steps against common flu like covering the nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing.

Medical expert at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Waseem Khawja advised citizens to frequent wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap, avoid close contact with sick people, animals, touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

He said those who have or a person near them have traveled to or from China, within the last 14 days and developed suggestive symptoms including unexplained fever, cough or breathing difficulty, should seek medical attention.

He said that PIMS has taken necessary measures for optimal level of preparedness and mitigation in case of any suspected case of novel coronavirus.

He said that separate ward has been allocated and trained staff have been deployed at the hospital in case of report of any suspected case.

Dr Sharif Astori from Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) said that the hospital was following the daily instructions of the health ministry to alert and sensitize the health staff. He added hospitals staff will remain vigilant about any suspected case of novel coronavirus infection for early detection.

He said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has issued instructions to all major hospitals including Polyclinic to make arrangements to receive possible cases and provide them necessary care.

An official from the Ministry of Health said that coronavirus is a new respiratory virus first identified in Wuhan, Hebei province of China. The facility to confirm the new virus through a laboratory test is only available in a few countries of the world.

However, the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad is fully equipped to isolate coronavirus and thus the virus can be confirmed by excluding other types of coronavirus, he added.

He said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has constituted a technical core committee to regularly monitor the situation and make immediate plans to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

He said the NIH has already issued an advisory and alert on Novel Coronavirus to all provincial health departments and specially Points of Entries (PoEs) at all airports and ground crossing in the country.

He said the advisory was issued keeping in view the most recent emerging Pneumonia outbreak caused by a Novel Coronavirus in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, and its impact on the globe.

He said the purpose of this advisory was to alert and sensitize the health staff all over the country to remain vigilant about any suspected cases coming from affected areas of China and for early detection of suspected cases of novel Coronavirus infection.

He said the NIH has activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor the international dynamics of disease and coordination with Central Health Establishment (CHE), World Health Organizations (WHO) and provincial health departments for national prevention and control.

He said directions have been issued to NIH’s virology lab to develop a real time Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) capacity for novel coronavirus as early as possible.

The official said the NIH has developed health education and information material for healthcare staff, passengers and general public as well.

He said the federal health ministry has established contact with all provincial chief ministers, provincial health departments and relevant ministries including Interior dealing with immigration, Aviation Division and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure there is seamless coordination and that our efforts are synergized, timely and effective.

He said Dr Zafar Mirza is personally monitoring the situation and holding meeting every 48 hours with heads of hospitals, health institutions and all relevant departments to review the situation and take necessary measures for optimal level of preparedness and mitigation in case of any suspected case.