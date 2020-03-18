Health emergency declared as 28 tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab: CM Buzdar

MULTAN, Mar 18 (APP)::Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday unveiled plans to fight coronavirus with an enhanced funding of Rs 5 billion stating that health emergency has been
declared in Punjab and a 1000-bed temporary hospital would be built to treat the Coronavirus patients.
Talking to media during his visit to country’s largest
quarantine area in Multan Industrial Estate Area, Buzdar said
that there were 189 suspected patients out of whom 28 have so far
been tested positive for coronavirus but another 143 were tested
negative in the province. He said that result of 38 suspected
persons was awaited.
He said, it has been decided to ban the entry of tourists
into recreational areas, hill stations like Murree. He said,
shopping malls would close businesses 10pm daily and only
necessary skeleton staff would attend offices.
Buzdar said that provincial government was alert from the
very beginning and had started taking steps to contain the virus
from Jan 3, 2020 adding that initially a Rs 236 million funding
was allocated which has now been enhanced up to Rs 5 billion.
He said that provincial government would also set up a camp
near Taftan border in Balochistan for the residents of Punjab
adding that they were in contact with Balochistan government in
this connection.
Buzdar said that 1200 more people would reach Multan
quarantine area from Taftan border on Thursday, March 19.
CM said that these new decisions were taken during Prime
Minister Imran Khan’s visit to a quarantine facility in Dera
Ghazi Khan.
He said that factories and markets would, however, remain
operational.
Punjab Chief Minister said that government has set up 41
High Dependency Units while three hospitals have already been
allocated for treatment of the patients at Lahore, Rawalpindi and
Muzaffargarh.
CM said that provincial government was forming committees at
district level to attract larger community participation in
support of anti-corona measures. The committees would comprise
elected representatives, and representatives from Chambers of
Commerce.
He said that government was also in talks with the industry
to ensure availability of masks and hand sanitizers.
Consultant on infectious diseases and CEO Shoukat Khanam
Cancer Hospital Dr. Faisal Sultan advised people to exercise
social distancing to contribute to the efforts to slow down the
virus spread.
He urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and gatherings.
He said that N-95 masks show good results compared to
ordinary masks and government was ensuring that these masks were
available with all health workers.
He said that people should wash hands regularly and maintain
good hygiene.
He said that elderly people should be taken care of
properly.
He said that strategy to fight coronavirus would continue to
be modified in accordance with the needs step by step but
continuously.
Later, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and Dr. Faisal also visited
the quarantine facility and highly appreciated the efforts of the
administration. CM said that Multan quarantine was a model which
can be replicated in other parts as and when required.
