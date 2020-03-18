Health emergency declared as 28 tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab: CM Buzdar

MULTAN, Mar 18 (APP)::Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday unveiled plans to fight coronavirus with an enhanced funding of Rs 5 billion stating that health emergency has been

declared in Punjab and a 1000-bed temporary hospital would be built to treat the Coronavirus patients.

Talking to media during his visit to country’s largest

quarantine area in Multan Industrial Estate Area, Buzdar said

that there were 189 suspected patients out of whom 28 have so far

been tested positive for coronavirus but another 143 were tested

negative in the province. He said that result of 38 suspected

persons was awaited.

He said, it has been decided to ban the entry of tourists

into recreational areas, hill stations like Murree. He said,

shopping malls would close businesses 10pm daily and only

necessary skeleton staff would attend offices.

Buzdar said that provincial government was alert from the

very beginning and had started taking steps to contain the virus

from Jan 3, 2020 adding that initially a Rs 236 million funding

was allocated which has now been enhanced up to Rs 5 billion.

He said that provincial government would also set up a camp

near Taftan border in Balochistan for the residents of Punjab

adding that they were in contact with Balochistan government in

this connection.

Buzdar said that 1200 more people would reach Multan

quarantine area from Taftan border on Thursday, March 19.

CM said that these new decisions were taken during Prime

Minister Imran Khan’s visit to a quarantine facility in Dera

Ghazi Khan.

He said that factories and markets would, however, remain

operational.

Punjab Chief Minister said that government has set up 41

High Dependency Units while three hospitals have already been

allocated for treatment of the patients at Lahore, Rawalpindi and

Muzaffargarh.

CM said that provincial government was forming committees at

district level to attract larger community participation in

support of anti-corona measures. The committees would comprise

elected representatives, and representatives from Chambers of

Commerce.

He said that government was also in talks with the industry

to ensure availability of masks and hand sanitizers.

Consultant on infectious diseases and CEO Shoukat Khanam

Cancer Hospital Dr. Faisal Sultan advised people to exercise

social distancing to contribute to the efforts to slow down the

virus spread.

He urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and gatherings.

He said that N-95 masks show good results compared to

ordinary masks and government was ensuring that these masks were

available with all health workers.

He said that people should wash hands regularly and maintain

good hygiene.

He said that elderly people should be taken care of

properly.

He said that strategy to fight coronavirus would continue to

be modified in accordance with the needs step by step but

continuously.

Later, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and Dr. Faisal also visited

the quarantine facility and highly appreciated the efforts of the

administration. CM said that Multan quarantine was a model which

can be replicated in other parts as and when required.