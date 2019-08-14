Health Care system to be improved: Chief Minister

SIALKOT, August 14 (APP)::Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Eid day visited District Headquarter Hospital Sialkot.

During the visit the Chief Minister inquired about the welfare of patients and distributed gifts among the male and females patients. On this occasion he also inquired about the facilities from the relatives of the patients.

Talking to the patients the Chief Minister said: “we are making adequate efforts for providing standard health cover facilities to the patients in government hospitals.”