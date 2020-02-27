Head coach Iqbal Imam confident of winning against England in T20 WC match

Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):Head coach of Pakistan women cricket team, Syed Iqbal Imam, has said that the Pakistan women cricket team is in good position to win against England in its second match of the ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2020 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Talking to APP during team’s practice session from Canberra on Thursday, he said the team was in high spirits after winning their first match against 2016 champions West Indies, adding that their preparations were quite good and look forward to a good showing in the match against England.

About preparations, he said: “The girls have acclimatized well with the Australian conditions as the team arrived two weeks before the start of the ICC World Cup in Australia and gelled well prior to the event.”

To a question, he said team’s two practice matches against WI prior to the Women’s World Cup 2020 washed out but we held indoor practice, adding that few days before the first match in the competition have given us a time to look at other teams and conditions before taking on WI in the first match.

About team strategy against England, Iqbal Imam said: “We have a good bowling mix which could restrict any batting side between 120 and 130 runs. Pakistan has the advantage of having good spin bowling, all-rounders like Nida Dar and Captain Bisma Maroof in the team besides a regular spinner Anam Amin,” he responded regarding containing England batters through spinners”.

About chances against England, the head coach said England late middle order batters did not get good practice against Thailand as their number three and four batters partnered to put up a big total while they had lost against South Africa in their first match of the ICC Women’s WC 2020.

“England have won their match by a big margin against Thailand while Pakistan women have emerged victorious against a big team like WI and tomorrow’s fixture would be a good competition,” the Pakistan coach hoped.

Pakistan women cricket team is due to play their second match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2020 against England who are Group leaders on better average with 2 points in two matches while Pakistan are placed second on the Points Table with 2 points from one match which they won against WI by 8 wickets at Manuka Oval, Canberra.