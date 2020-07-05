HC visits historic Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking, meets Management Committee, local leadership

LONDON, Jul 05 (APP):High Commissioner (HC) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria on Sunday visited the historic Shah Jahan Mosque of the United Kingdom (UK),in Woking to mark the official re-opening of the Mosque after the easing of COVID-19 lockdown.

According to a statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here, Member House of Commons Mr. Jonathan Lord, Councillor Melanie Whitehand, Councillor Rashid Muhammad and Councillor Saj Hussain were also present on the occasion.

On arrival the High Commissioner was greeted by Imam M Saeed

Hashmi, members of the Mosque management committee and notables

of the area.

The Mosque was built in 1889 by Dr Gottlieb Wilhelm Leitner and was the first Mosque to be built in the UK and Northern Europe.

The High Commissioner for Pakistan is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mosque.

The High Commissioner along with members of the management

committee offered Zuhr prayers while observing the social distancing

guidelines.

Imam M Saeed Hashmi briefed on the services provided by the Mosque to the local community.

He particularly mentioned the food bank run by the Mosque during the COVID-19 lockdown which was visited by HRH Prince Edward and his wife.

Imam Saeed mentioned that the Mosque had historical relevance to the Pakistan movement.

The High Commissioner in his remarks commended the administration of the Mosque for its services to the community and active contributions to the fields of education, health, communal harmony and other social domains.

He acknowledged that the services provided by the Mosque had created tremendous admiration and respect for the Pakistani community in

the area.

He assured the Pakistan High Commission was committed to supporting the Mosque in its diverse endeavours and work for the welfare of Pakistani community.