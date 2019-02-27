HC UK Zakaria calls for resolving Kashmir issue for regional economic prosperity

LONDON, Feb 27 (APP)::Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Nafees Zakaria has emphasised for resolving conflicts like Kashmir, in order to attain goals of economic prosperity for the people of the region.

The High Commissioner stated this while participating in a Seminar on Global Britain and Multilateral Relations with the Stans here at the British Parliament, the other day.

According to a statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here today said that Mr. Andrew Bridgen MP, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Uzbekistan hosted an event.