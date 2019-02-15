HBL PSL Pakistan group matches tickets available online

LAHORE, Feb 15 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board said on Friday that the tickets for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 Karachi and Lahore group matches are now available online.
“Tickets can be obtained online http://yayvo.com/psl-tickets and the details about box office tickets of these matches would be announced
soon,” said a spokesman for the PCB here.
