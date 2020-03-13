HBL PSL 2020 Lahore matches to be played behind closed doors

LAHORE, Mar 13 (APP):Following an advice from the Punjab Government, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided the final-leg matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 in Lahore will be played behind closed doors.

The decision will not impact accredited commercial partners, media and other service providers, who will be allowed to enter the Gaddafi Stadium.

In addition, immediate families of the competing players and player support personnel as well as franchise owners will be allowed to attend matches.

As was the case for Karachi matches, the PCB has taken this step as a precaution and to better protect the health and safety of all those involved in the matches.

Spectators who have already purchased tickets for Lahore matches, will be given full refund as per the PCB ticketing policy, through TCS and www.yayvo.com. Details in this regard will be shared in due course.

Upcoming Lahore matches:

15 Mar – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (2pm-5.15pm)

17 Mar – 1st semi-final (1 v 4) (2pm-5.15pm); 2nd semi-final (2 v 3) (7pm-10.15pm)

18 Mar – Final (7pm-10.15pm)

ICC Medical Advisory Committee’s advisory:

•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 per cent alcohol if soap and water are not available

•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

•Avoid close contact with sick people

•Avoid travel if you are sick

•If you have a cough or fever, then seek medical review

•Stay home when you are sick

•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.