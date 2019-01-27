HBL PSL 2019, a trip down the memory lane

LAHORE, Jan 27 (APP):The countdown to the HBL PSL 2019 has already started and less than three weeks remain before the cricket festivity season begins in full force in United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

Defending champions Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars in Dubai on 14 February and the 32-day spectacle in which 34 matches will be played will culminate in Karachi on 17 March.