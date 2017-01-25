HBL Pakistan Super League ticket sale launches worldwide

LAHORE, Jan 25 (APP): HBL Pakistan Super League has partnered with

Q-Tickets as the official online ticketing partners of its second season which gets underway on February 9 in the UAE.

Single match tickets for this highly anticipated league are now up for

worldwide sale on www.Q-Tickets.com/PSL. Tickets are also be available at the following authorized outlets in Dubai and Sharjah, said a spokesman of Pakistan Cricket Board here on Wednesday.

Tickets for both Dubai and Sharjah matches are now on sale at the Official Q-Tickets website, he added.

He said HBL PSL management has kept the prices of tickets affordable so as to ensure that all the fans of the game are catered to, with general admissions starting at a very affordable AED 20.

The PSL management strongly advises the fans to purchase tickets

from Q-Tickets and the authorized retailers. Fans who obtain tickets in unauthorized ways run the risk of buying lost, stolen and even counterfeit tickets which will not be honoured at the gates for admission.

“The tickets for the final will be available in February, due to high demand we want to give everyone an opportunity tickets and to restrict any second hand ticket sales on overprice rates,” he said.