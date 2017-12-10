Hazara Region upset Peshawar in Provincial Round of National Youth Carnival

PESHAWAR, Dec 10 (APP):Hazara Region bewildered competitors from Peshawar by securing 11 gold and as many silver medal by taking overall first position, Peshawar with 10 gold and 11 silver medal remained at second and Dera Ismail Khan got third position with two gold and as many silver medal in the Provincial Round of the National Youth Carnival here on Sunday.

Minister Sports KP Mehmood Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and gave away Rs. 30,000 to the gold medal and Rs. 20,000 to the silver medals. Secretary Sports KP, Additional Secretary Babar Khan, Director NAB Mian Waqar, DG Youth Asfandyar Khan Khattak, DG Youth Junaid Khan, CEO LC, officials and large number of youth were also present.

DIK Region and Swat Region tied the third positions with two gold medals and as many silver medals while Kohat with one gold, one silver got fifth position, Mardan, Karak, and Chitral won one gold medal each.

The youth competed in the event like drama, thematic Art, painting, Calligraphy, Short Film, Urdu, English, Pashto Singing, Cultural Dance, Music Band, Qiraat, Spelling Bee, Sell-It, Na’at, English, Urdu Declamation, Urdu Essay Writing, , Pashto Essay Writing, Bait Bazi, Quiz Competition, Business Plan, Ad Making, Stand Up Comedy, Extra Ordinary/Unique Talent, Console Gaming (FIFA-2017), Chess and Spot Photography.

Waqar and Azhar of KMC won Ad Making, GGDC Hayat won business Idea, Calligraphy won by Zohaib Hasan, Qurtaba University’s M. Haris won Chess, M. Hussain KMU won Console Gaming, Cultural Dance GGDC Shafqadar, Drama won by GPGC No,1 Abbottabad, English Essay Writer GPGC No. 1 Umar Khalid, Umar Tariq of GPGC Mansehra won the English singing, Syed Sami University of Swat Extra-Ordinary talented award with 30,000 cash prize as well, M. Jehangir of US&T Abbottabad won the HInko Singing, The Musical Band category won by the COMSATS Abbottbad, Rehman Wali of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan won the Naat competition, Hala Riaz, Private Candidates won the painting, Sami Ullah of University of Swat won the Pashto singing, Sajjad Ali of Khyber Law College University of Peshawar won the Pashto Essay Writing, Abdullah of Govt College Peshawar won the Qirat title, Hamza Waheed of University of Swabi won the Quiz, Khobab and Hajra Gulalay Photo Essay, Ihtisham Ul Qudass and Danial of the University of Haripur won the short-filing competition, Saad Iftikhar of GPGC Mansehra won the spelling bee, Munir Ahmad UST Bannu won the spot photography, Abdul Basit, a special person of GPGC won the standing up comedy, Urdu dramatic title won by Shehzad Anwar, a private candidate, Farhan Zeb and Wirda Wafa of Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan won S&H Urdu Declamation, Syed Ihsan Ali Shah of GPGC of Abbottabad won the Urdu Essay, M Usman of University of Haripur won the Urdu singing, Aysha Ijaz of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University won the Sell It, English Declamation won by Shafaq Tanveer and Rija Sohail of KMU.

In the Ad Making Danyal Ahmad and M. Arsaland of Gomal University won silver medal, followed by Adeel Ahmad of Hazara University in Bait Bazi, Salman Kha of KMU in Calligraphy, Zain Ul Adiden of UEY Ball in Chess, Asad Jala of University of Swat in Console Gaming,COMSATS Abbottabad in Drama, Umair Khan of UET Abbottabad in English Essay, Main Wajad Layyar UET Peshawar English Singing, Salman Malak in KUST Kohat in Extra Ordinary Talent, Zeeshan Muhammad in Comsats Abbottabad in Hindho singing, Hazara University in Music Band, M. Sharib of GCP Naat, Faras Rafiq of AWKU, Mardan in Painting, Aziz Ul Haq of COMSATS Abbottabad in Pashto Singing, Iftikhar Ahmad of GDC Alpuri Sngla in Pashto Essay, Fazal Karim of KKK Karak in Qirat, Iqra of SBBWU in Phto Esay, Awais and Sarman in short-filming from Hazara University, Sana Ullah of GDC Lower Din in spelling bee, Aiman of SBBWU in spot photography, Abu Bakar of UET Bannu in Stand Up Comedy, Momina Arif of FCW Thematic Art, M. Kamran and Umar Khayam of KMC in Urdu Delamination, Ejaz Anjum of GPGC Manshera in Urdu Essay, Abdul Moeed of Hazara University in Urdu singling, Khushal Nadeer of KMC in sell it, and Wardah Naveed and Dur-e-Shahwar of Iqra University in English declamation (S&H) got silver medals.

Earlier, Shahid Malang, a famous for his melodious Rabab, a tradition instrument, stole the show along with singer Khalid Malik and Sarangai Nawaz Ejaz Sarhadi compelled the sitting spectators to come up on their toes with many of them dancing on the tones of traditional dance “Athern”.