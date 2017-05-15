Hazara Diorama to be inaugurated at Lok Virsa on May 19

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Hazara Diorama would be inaugurated at Heritage Museum of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on May 19.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that the fascinating thing about the Heritage Museum is that it presents history and living traditions of the people of Pakistan both from the main stream and the remotest regions of the country.

He said that the primary purpose of the museum is to educate and edify present and future generations and to create a treasure house for the nation more valuable than the vault of any bank in the world.

“The Heritage Museum is the first state museum of ethnology in Pakistan which presents the history and living traditions of the people of the country”, he said.