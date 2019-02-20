Hayden sees Haris as the fear factor for Pakistan in future

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Former Australia great Mathew Hayden is thrilled to watch the fast bowling in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has singled-out Lahore Qalandars’ pacer Haris Rauf as the fear factor for Pakistan at the international level in future.

Hayden, who is o commenting on PSL matches was impressed with Rawalpindi-born 25-year-old Rauf, who took a match winning four for 23 in Lahore’s 23-run win over Karachi Kings in Dubai on Saturday, said a press release issued here.

Hayden said the talent of the players, like Haris Rauf is amazing. Rauf is regarded as the latest Rawalpindi Express after discovered in a talent hunt camp in Gujranwala in September 2017.