Hayden impressed with fast bowling talent in HBL PSL

LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP):Former Australia great Mathew Hayden has shown great delight in watching exciting talent of fast bowling in the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League and singled-out Lahore Qalandars’ Haris Rauf as one for the future.

Hayden is in UAE to commentate on the HBL PSL matches and was

impressed with Rawalpindi-born Lahore’s 25-year-old Rauf, who took

a match winning four for 23 in Lahore’s 23-run win over Karachi

Kings in Dubai on Saturday.