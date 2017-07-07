FAISALABAD, July 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Water &
Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said the inauguration
of Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant was a big milestone in the
country’s history which was completed by the Pakistan
Muslim League-N government.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony at Haveli Bahadur
Shah near Jhang, he said : “We have achieved this goal and
its credit goes to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif”.
He said 3,600 MW cheap electricity would be added in
the national grid by end of the current year.
He said when the PML-N came to power, shortfall
between electricity generation and demand was 67 per cent
but today this ratio had declined to 19 per cent, adding
that this ratio was also recorded 15.4 per cent in the
last month (June).
The minister said in 2013, power generation in the
country was only 13,000 MW but today power generation
had reached 19,248 MW which would cross the figure
of 20,000 MW by end of this year.
The minister said the credit of this achievement went
to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his team.
He said work continued on various power projects which
would be inaugurated in days to come.
He said loadshedding would be ended forever in the
year 2018, adding the PML-N government would fulfill all
its promises made with the people.
He said:” Our opponents, in fact, fear of the success
of various projects being completed rapidly in the
country by the PML-N government”.
Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant big milestone: Khawaja Asif
FAISALABAD, July 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Water &