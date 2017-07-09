Haveli Bahadur Shah plant’s first unit producing 760-MW electricity: Shehbaz

LAHORE, July 9 (APP): Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif Sunday said that Haveli Bahadur Shah gas-power plant’s first
unit had started producing 760-MW electricity.
Presiding over a meeting here, he said that the PML-N government
had worked day and night for completion of the energy projects, which
were proving helpful in ending load-shedding in the country.
He said that federal and Punjab governments had worked as a team
on the power projects. None of the projects in the history of Pakistan
had been completed in such a short period of time, he added.
Shehbaz Sharif applauded General Electric and Chinese Companies authorities
saying that they worked hard for completing thgose projects
before time.
The meeting was also attended by Chief Technology Officer of General Electric
Company Andrew John Lammas and members of his team.
They congratulated Shehbaz Sharif and federal government on
completion of Bhikki and Haveli Bahadur Shah power plants in a record period of time.
Andrew Lammas said that the credit for completing the project with speed,
quality and transparency went to the incumbent government and
the Punjab chief minister provided great cooperation for completion
of the plants.
All officials concerned attended the meeting.
