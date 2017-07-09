Haveli Bahadur Shah plant’s first unit producing 760-MW electricity: Shehbaz

LAHORE, July 9 (APP): Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif Sunday said that Haveli Bahadur Shah gas-power plant’s first

unit had started producing 760-MW electricity.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that the PML-N government

had worked day and night for completion of the energy projects, which

were proving helpful in ending load-shedding in the country.

He said that federal and Punjab governments had worked as a team

on the power projects. None of the projects in the history of Pakistan

had been completed in such a short period of time, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif applauded General Electric and Chinese Companies authorities

saying that they worked hard for completing thgose projects

before time.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Technology Officer of General Electric

Company Andrew John Lammas and members of his team.

They congratulated Shehbaz Sharif and federal government on

completion of Bhikki and Haveli Bahadur Shah power plants in a record period of time.

Andrew Lammas said that the credit for completing the project with speed,

quality and transparency went to the incumbent government and

the Punjab chief minister provided great cooperation for completion

of the plants.

All officials concerned attended the meeting.