Hassan Nawaz appears before JIT

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Hassan Nawaz on Thursday appeared before joint

investigation team (JIT), probing the panama papers case.

A six-member JIT team is headed by Additional Director Federal

Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia and probing the Panama papers case on the direction of Supreme Court.

Talking to media outside Federal Judicial Academy, Special Assistant to

Prime Minister Dr Asif Kirmani urged the Supreme Court to order probe into leaking of Hussain Nawaz photograph of his appearance before the JIT.

The administrative control of the judicial academy practically rested with the JIT, he added.

He said that as per his information, the leaked photo of Hussain Nawaz

was of the investigation room, and not of the waiting room.

Terming calling of ambulance during the appearance of Hussain Nawaz

before the JIT as Ambulance scandal, Kirmani pleaded the Supreme Court to issue orders for investigation of the issue of calling ambulance.

He said that without any reason an ambulance was called on the

appearance of Hussain Nawaz and baseless rumours were spread that diabetic level of Hussain Nawaz declined.

He said that Hassan and Hussain were appearing before the JIT despite

reservations since they always obeyed court orders.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that political opponents were propagating that PML-N was raising objections on JIT without any reason.

“We only express our reservations on JIT according to law,” he added

continuing, while opponents have started negative propaganda against the PML-N.

He hoped that the Supreme Court would address their reservations. Saying

that all MNAs of PML-N took oath to play role in the movement for restoration of judiciary in 2008, he expressed PML-N always respected state institutions.