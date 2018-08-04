Hassan Daud appointed spokesperson of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 04 (APP):Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms has appointed

Hassan Daud as spokesperson on matters related to China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC).

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Hassan Daud

who is Project Director CPEC Support Project is authorized to issue statements

on status of CPEC projects to all forums if required after due approval.

“All concerned including center of excellence CPEC (PIDE)

are advised to acknowledge this in view of importance and coherence of CPEC

arrangements”, the statement said adding that any official participating in

CPEC related event should coordinate with CPEC secretariat ministry of planning

for updated information on all CPEC related activities.