Hasnat condemns terrorist attacks in Parachinar

RAWALPINDI, July 1 (APP) State Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Amin

ul Hasnat Shah condemned Parachinar blast and termed it a barbaric act of terrorism.

He was addressing a condolence reference in memory of martyrs of

Parachinnar held by Markazi Imam Hussain Council at Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the coward acts of

terrorists would not shake the courage of the nation and all Pakistanis would untidily to confront the challenge of terrorism and would get rid of anti state elements by foiling their nefarious designs.

Islam is a religion of peace, brotherhood and tranquility, such

elements have no religion, he added.

The participants offered Fateha for the souls of the deceased and also

prayed for early recovery of the blast injured.