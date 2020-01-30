Hashim Amla joins Peshawar Zalmi as batting mentor

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Pakistan Super League’s No 1 franchise in terms of media and brand value, Peshawar Zalmi continues with major announcements.

South African star batsman and world cricket’s big name Hashim Amla became part of the Zalmi family as on Thursday Pakistan Super League Franchise Peshawar Zalmi said that world cricket’s big name has joined it as batting mentor.

“Hashim Amla will take over as Peshawar Zalmi’s batting mentor in the Pakistan Super League Season Five,” a press release said.

Javed Afridi, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi welcoming Hashim Amla said that he was a legendary batsman and a big name in world cricket.

Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach and Director Cricket Mohammad Akram said he was happy on Amla’s association with Peshawar Zalmi. “His experience will help all the batsmen in the team,” he said.

Amla represented South Africa in 124 Tests, 181 ODIs and 44 Twenty20 matches.